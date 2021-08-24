Large spacious detached Penicuik property for sale

The living room. All photos provided by Warners.

Enjoying a prime position on a large corner plot within an established family-oriented development, 3 Mauricewood Road is currently on the market at offers over £290,000.

Generously proportioned and well laid living space with the added attraction of a excellent storage throughout, the property also features, large private and mature gardens including a paved patio.

A spokesperson for selling agent Warners said: “A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a superb extended detached chalet style villa occupying an generous corner plot setting in this sought after established development convenient for good schooling and excellent road links.

3 Mauricewood Road, Penicuik.

“This impressive home is offered to the market in good decorative order and provides spacious and light filled space over two levels which comes with the added attraction of beautifully enclosed west facing rear garden which enjoys a good degree of privacy and seclusion.”

Going into more detail about the property, the spokesperson said: “This property features an entrance porch with extensive built-in storage. Enter through the hallway into the extremely spacious living/dining room, falling naturally into two defined areas and having a wood burning stove, before going into the well appointed kitchen with door to garden.

"There is a beautiful, dual-facing master bedroom with fitted wardrobe and en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms both with fitted storage and bedroom 4/ study on the ground floor featuring French doors opening onto rear garden.

"The family bathroom has a stylish white suite and shower. A new combi-boiler was installed in 2020, while the property also features double glazing, well tended mature private gardens and off-road parking.”

The en-suite.

To view this property, call 0131 668 0442.

The kitchen.

The dining room.

The front garden.

The side garden.

Bedroom 4/ study.

The bathroom.

Bedroom 3.