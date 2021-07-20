Large three bedroom Pathhead cottage for sale

173 Main Street, Pathhead.

The family home at 173 Main Street, Pathhead, features a stone walled garden, three double bedrooms, shower room and bathroom, gas central heating and double glazing, all situated at the end of a small peaceful private lane. This lovely corner plot is directly bounded by farmland, and features a flexible layout inside.

A spokesperson for selling agent Drummond Miller said: “It is an attractive home with many interesting features and scope for further upgrading.

"The large sitting/ dining room affords a most pleasing triple aspect and is partially visually divided by a central stone chimney breast/ gas fire.

The kitchen at 173 Main Street, Pathhead.

"The versatile family/ living room is currently open plan to the fitted kitchen/ family room, with utility room off-leading into the garage.

"There is a large shower room now fitted with modern sanitary ware including a wide walk-in shower enclosure.

"A bedroom corridor leads to the bright family bathroom and three double bedrooms, all featuring fitted wardrobes. The loft has above average insulation.”

Gas central heating operated by a fairly modern boiler is complemented by replacement UPVC double glazing, which was installed at the property in 2010. The fitted carpets, blinds, electric hob, double oven and fridge are included in the sale price.

173 Main Street, Pathhead.

The spokesperson for Drummond Miller added: “The property occupies a generous corner plot enclosed by stone walling situated right beside farmland.

"It is extremely well stocked by herbaceous shrubs and features established lawns, various flower beds, several patios and garden shed.

"There is an attached single garage with chipped parking area accessible from a very small lane mutually owned by numbers 169, 171 and 173.

“Straddling the A68 and River Tyne, the small historic village of Pathhead is attractively encircled by unspoiled open countryside.”

The showeroom.

To view this property in Pathhead, call 0131 253 2967 (or 0759 58 20611 outwith office hours).

One of the three bedrooms.

173 Main Street, Pathhead

Inside 173 Main Street, Pathhead. Photos by Philip Stewart.