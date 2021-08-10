Lasswade coach house linked to Sir Walter Scott's summer home

The living room of the Lasswade coach house. Photos supplied by Neilsons.

Barony Coach House, 3A, Wadingburn Road, Lasswade is on the market at offers over £550,000.

A spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “A real hidden gem in a semi-rural location, yet within easy reach of excellent commuting links.

“This charming home provides excellent family accommodation over two floors and is set within delightful, secluded grounds with large multi-vehicle driveway.

"The generously proportioned accommodation affords a wealth of character and charm and enjoys an exceptionally light and stylish interior, offered to the market in true move-in condition.

“On the ground floor, the accommodation comprises reception hallway with useful WC apartment and utility room. There is a formal sitting room with southwest facing windows, a contemporary L-shaped kitchen and spacious dining room with French door to the side garden.

"A particular feature of this fine home is the addition of a double fronted wood burner, a dramatic focal point to both the sitting room and adjoining dining room.

"An inner hallway leads to the stylish three piece bathroom with Rainfall shower together with two good sized double bedrooms. A carpeted staircase from the hallway leads to the first floor accommodation where the two further generous double bedrooms can be found together with the fully modernised shower room with Rainfall dual shower unit.

The dining room.

Heading outside the spokesperson continued: “Entered via private gates, the grounds include a multi-vehicle driveway and the charming secluded private garden is surrounded by mature flower and shrub beds and mature trees.

"Within the corner of the grounds is a large garden shed and vegetable patch.”

View this property by appointment through Neilsons, call 0131 253 2858.

For more information, see https://espc.com/property/barony-coach-house-3a-wadingburn-road-lasswade-eh18-1hr/36025334?sid=908511.

Bedroom 3.

Bedroom 2.

The kitchen.

The garden.

The hallway.

The bathroom.