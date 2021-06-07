Lavish five bedroom detached house in Shawfair on the market

78 Redcroft Road, Shawfair.

Featuring a large double garage with parking space for seven cars, 78 Redcroft Road, Shawfair, is on the market at offers over £450,000.

Talking about this impressive luxury home, a spokesperson for the selling agent Coulters, painted a picture of the property for potential buyers.

He said: “This stunning five bedroom detached property has been lavishly designed to a very high specification and is ideally located in the new and ongoing modern development of Shawfair Town, just south of Edinburgh.

"The property is built on a spacious plot with lovely open greenery views.

"The property comprises a large, bright welcoming hallway with open living/dining room and kitchen with additional utility room, separate formal sitting room and WC, featuring beautiful tiled bespoke finishes to floor and skirtings throughout the downstairs of the property.

"The carpeted staircase leads to five good sized bedrooms with two en-suite shower rooms and a three-piece family bathroom.”

And it’s not just inside the home that is impressive.

Hallway and living room.

"The property boasts private parking for up to seven cars and a large double garage to the front of the property," added the spokesperson.

"While, well kept gardens surround the property to the rear, the side, and front.”

The Coulters spokesperson was also quick to highlight the location of the property as a major positive, with 78 Redcroft Road being situated close to a host of local amenities including great shopping centres, as well as great local cycling and walking routes.

He added: "Excellent local amenities are also within a short distance including, local shops, restaurants and a Morrisons and Tesco superstore nearby, and popular Fort Kinnard is within proximity.

"With ample planned landscaped green space, cycle and walking paths and numerous places to dine and visit, Shawfair is set to be one of the most connected new towns in Scotland.”

To find out more about 78 Redcroft Road or to book a viewing appointment at the property, call 0131 253 2215.

One of the bedrooms.

One of the bathrooms.