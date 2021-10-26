Luxury modern five bedroom detached home for sale in Rosewell

The luxury kitchen and dining room.

Currently on the market at offers over £395,000, 15 Kinlouch Crescent features a bright and spacious sitting room, a stunning, modern and spacious fitted kitchen, a dining and family room, private gardens to the front, side and rear, and a double detached garage.

Speaking about this dream family home in Rosewell, built in 2015, a spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “The property is set in a much sought after, small and desirable modern residential estate.

"Conveniently located, this property is within walking distance of all local amenities and activities.

15 Kinlouch Crescent, Rosewell.

"The property is offered for sale in as new turn key condition throughout having been maintained to a very high standard by its current owners. It will make a lovely home for professional couples or those with a growing family and is sure to prove very popular with many potential purchasers.

"There are private garden grounds to the front, side and rear of the property which are ideal spaces for outside entertaining and child play areas.

"A Monoblock driveway provides off street parking for several cars and access to a double detached garage which has both light and power.

"We would advise viewing at your earliest convenience to avoid the disappointment of missing out on this superb family home.”

One of the bedrooms.

Stepping inside the property, the spokesperson added: “This property includes a bright and spacious sitting room, with front facing window with feature electric fire and surround.

"It also has a stunning, modern and spacious fitted kitchen, dining and family room area with French doors and windows to the rear, and includes a range of base and wall units with quality integrated appliances.

"The main bedroom has built-in his and hers wardrobes. As well as an excellent en-suite shower room with double shower, wc and sink.

“There is also a lovely family bathroom with four-piece white suite.”

The back garden.

To book a viewing call 0131 253 2972.

The living room.

Another of the bedrooms.

The master bedroom.