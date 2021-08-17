Modern and spacious family living in Dalkeith

The kitchen/ dining room at 20 Ryndale Drive. Photos by McDougall McQueen.

The home at 20 Ryndale Drive includes a spacious living room with bay style window, private front and rear gardens, a modern fitted dining kitchen and a driveway.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “Conveniently located, this property is ideally placed to take advantage of all transport links and is only a short walk from local shopping and schooling.

"Ideal for professional couples, and families alike, this property occupies a prime location within the estate and has garden grounds to the front and rear which are ideal for outside entertaining.

The rear garden.

"A driveway provides off-street parking space for two cars in addition to ample visitor parking throughout the estate.

"This lovely property is presented to the market in excellent condition throughout and should be viewed at your earliest convenience to avoid disappointment.”

Stepping inside 20 Ryndale Drive, the spokesperson added: “This is a nearly new property with additional extras.

"It has an entrance hallway with utility cupboard and under stair storage.

One of the bedrooms.

"The spacious living room has a bay style window to the front. While the modern fitted dining kitchen has a range of base and wall units, gas hob, oven, glass splashback, extractor, integrated fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher.

"It also features a dining space with French doors opening onto the rear garden.

"There is also a ground floor WC and an upper hallway with loft access.

"The lovely family bathroom has a three-piece white suite with shower over the bath, shower screen and towel radiator.

The living room.

"The main bedroom has twin windows to the front and built-in wardrobes. Bedroom two features a rear facing window and built-in wardrobes. Bedroom three also has a rear facing window.

"This property also comes with gas central heating and double glazing.

"This home, in a much sought-after area, is in excellent walk-in condition.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.

Another bedroom.

See more at https://espc.com/property/20-ryndale-drive-dalkeith-midlothian-eh22-2el/36031538?sid=994728.

Another of the three bedrooms.

The back garden.