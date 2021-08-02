Modern detached Gorebridge home for sale

The kitchen inside the modern Gorebridge property. Photo supplied by Mov8.

The modern detached family home at 15 Cadwell Path features an entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, four flexible bedrooms, en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a ground-floor WC.

Highlights include a stylish fitted kitchen and modern bathrooms, contemporary flooring and lighting, and light tasteful decor throughout - ready-to-move-in.

A spokesperson for selling agent Mov8 Real Estate said: “There is HIVE gas central heating, double glazing, multiple TV and phone points, and further storage including a loft and the garage with power and lighting.

15 Cadwell Path, Gorebridge. Photo supplied by Mov8.

"Externally, there is a lawn and mono-blocked double driveway to the front; whilst a large and enclosed rear garden features a lawn and a paved patio.

"This expanding residential development provides maintained communal ground, a children's play area, and visitors parking spaces.”

Taking a tour of the home, the spokesperson added: “A welcoming hall has ample room for outerwear and freestanding furniture and gives access throughout the ground floor and to the carpeted stairway.

"Rear-facing, the living room includes carpeted flooring and French patio doors to the garden. The kitchen provides further access to the garden and has a wall-mount TV point and space for a breakfast table.

The living room.

"To the front, is a flexible dining room, offering a potential fifth guest bedroom and it features a wall-mount TV point and a built-in store cupboard.

“On the first floor, a master bedroom is set to the front with carpeted flooring, a built-in wardrobe, and a generous en-suite with an integrated cubicle. Two double bedrooms overlook the rear garden, both with space for free standing furniture.

"A fourth double bedroom is set to the front, whilst a generous family bathroom has a side aspect window and is fitted with a three-piece suite including a showerhead fitting for over the bath and tiled splash walls.”

To view this property, call 0131 202 5444.

The back garden.

You can also see more of the property at https://espc.com/property/15-cadwell-path-gorebridge-eh23-4le/36006778?sid=448360.

Bedroom with en-suite.

15 Cadwell Path.

15 Cadwell Path

15 Cadwell Path