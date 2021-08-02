Modern detached Gorebridge home for sale
This week’s property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a four bedroom home in Gorebridge, on the market at offers over £260,000.
The modern detached family home at 15 Cadwell Path features an entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, four flexible bedrooms, en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a ground-floor WC.
Highlights include a stylish fitted kitchen and modern bathrooms, contemporary flooring and lighting, and light tasteful decor throughout - ready-to-move-in.
A spokesperson for selling agent Mov8 Real Estate said: “There is HIVE gas central heating, double glazing, multiple TV and phone points, and further storage including a loft and the garage with power and lighting.
"Externally, there is a lawn and mono-blocked double driveway to the front; whilst a large and enclosed rear garden features a lawn and a paved patio.
"This expanding residential development provides maintained communal ground, a children's play area, and visitors parking spaces.”
Taking a tour of the home, the spokesperson added: “A welcoming hall has ample room for outerwear and freestanding furniture and gives access throughout the ground floor and to the carpeted stairway.
"Rear-facing, the living room includes carpeted flooring and French patio doors to the garden. The kitchen provides further access to the garden and has a wall-mount TV point and space for a breakfast table.
"To the front, is a flexible dining room, offering a potential fifth guest bedroom and it features a wall-mount TV point and a built-in store cupboard.
“On the first floor, a master bedroom is set to the front with carpeted flooring, a built-in wardrobe, and a generous en-suite with an integrated cubicle. Two double bedrooms overlook the rear garden, both with space for free standing furniture.
"A fourth double bedroom is set to the front, whilst a generous family bathroom has a side aspect window and is fitted with a three-piece suite including a showerhead fitting for over the bath and tiled splash walls.”
To view this property, call 0131 202 5444.
You can also see more of the property at https://espc.com/property/15-cadwell-path-gorebridge-eh23-4le/36006778?sid=448360.