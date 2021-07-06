Penicuik home is property of the week

The conservatory at 10 Eskmill Road, Penicuik.

This bright and spacious family home at 10 Eskmill Road features a good sized games room and a large double garage.

A spokesperson for selling agent Neilson said: “This exceptionally spacious detached bungalow is rarely available to the market enjoying a peaceful and tranquil setting on the fringes of the popular town of Penicuik with excellent local amenities and transport links on hand.

"The fantastic property offers flexible family sized accommodation over two levels with benefits including mature private gardens, a driveway, double garage, gas central heating, good storage throughout, and double glazing.

Inside 10 Eskmill Road, Penicuik.

"Early viewing is highly recommended.

Taking a virtual trip around the property, the spokesperson added: “The home comprises a welcoming and bright entrance hall with space for dining, vestibule, hallway with storage and beautiful solid Ash wood flooring.

"It also has a comfortable lounge with feature fireplace and lovely open views, impressive dining kitchen with solid Yew flooring and a stylish range of upper and lower units. The kitchen also includes an instant boiling water tap, appliances and pantry cupboard, double doors to a substantial conservatory with excellent built-in storage and leading to gardens.

"The property also has a generously proportioned master suite with extensive built in storage and modern en-suite shower room.

The living room.

"There are two further double bedrooms, and a bathroom with electric shower over the bath.

"The upper level boasts a large family room with office and useful attic storage.

"Mature gardens surround the property offering the perfect haven for children to play or for outside dining and relaxing.

"The peaceful space features a neat lawn and patio, well placed for enjoying sun for much of the day. A driveway to the front can hold multiple vehicles and runs up to a large double garage with light, power, water supply, and excellent attic storage.”

The garden.

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

10 Eskmill Road, Penicuik

The kitchen.

The bathroom.

The games room.