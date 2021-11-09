Property of the week: Dalkeith end terraced house for sale

The stunning kitchen.

Situated on a modern housing development, 3 Wester Kippielaw Medway features plenty of space for a family to go about their lives in comfort.

A spokesperson for selling agent, Warners solicitors and estate agents, said: “A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a superb three bed end terraced villa occupying a pleasant spot on this sought-after development well placed for a good range of amenities and excellent road links.

“This exceptional property would make an ideal home for a couple or family and is finished off to a high standard throughout providing beautifully maintained accommodation which has the added attraction of an enclosed rear garden and allocated parking space.

The master bedroom with en-suite.

"This is a superb end-terraced home of immense appeal, set within a prime position within a modern development.

“Brought to the market in good decorative order with neutral and contemporary finishes throughout.

“It offers a flexible floor plan with space for one of the three bedrooms to be used as a guestroom or study.

“The property also benefits from private gardens including an enclosed garden with a paved patio to the rear.”

The kitchen.

Taking a more detailed look inside the Dalkeith property, the spokesperson added: “The hall has a WC/ cloak room, while the living room features French doors opening onto rear garden.

"The property also includes a superbly appointed kitchen/dining room falling naturally into cooking and dining areas featuring a centre island and door to rear garden.

"The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

"There are two further bedrooms, and a family bathroom featuring a white suite and shower.

3 Wester Kippielaw Medway, Dalkeith.

"The house also benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, private gardens front and rear, and an allocated parking space.”

To arrange a viewing at this Dalkeith property, call Warners on 0131 668 0442