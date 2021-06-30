Property of the week: Four bed Roslin cottage on the market

Glencross, 106 Main Street,

Glencross, 106 Main Street, blends period character and charm with contemporary design and desirable open-plan living space, and boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus private gardens and a driveway.

A spokesperson for selling agent Stuart and Stuart said: “Enjoying a prime location on the edge of open rolling countryside, this cottage represents an ideal proposition for families and commuting professionals seeking a tranquil village setting with excellent transport links.

“The cottage’s double front doors open into a vestibule with a mosaic-tiled floor and a stained-glass door to the reception hall. Characterised by timber flooring and subtle, classic décor, the hall leads into the interconnected living accommodation on the right.

"A sunny, front-facing dining room displays delightful period features including a timber-panelled window, an open Edinburgh Press, and a ceiling with smooth cornicing, and flows openly into a comfortable living area, arranged around an original working fireplace, flanked by a stained-glass window.

"Accessed from here, a contemporary dining kitchen is flooded with natural light from generous glazing, including a door to a decked terrace in the rear garden.

"Ample space is available for seated family dining, whilst there is generous workspace, an integrated oven, a gas hob, a concealed extractor hood, and space for a freestanding fridge/freezer.

"Returning back through the hall, you reach two of the home’s four bedrooms and a modern shower room.

The decking at Glencross, 106 Main Street, Roslin.

"A hall leads to the two remaining double bedrooms, with the principal bedroom accompanied by built-in wardrobes and access to the rear garden.

“The bathroom comprises a three-piece-suite with a shower-over-bath and vanity storage.

"Gas central heating and double glazing are found throughout.

“The secluded rear garden is mostly laid to lawn and features a decked terrace, a mono-blocked patio, a woodshed and a cellar for handy outdoor storage. A driveway provides private, off-street parking.”

The garden.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2981.

One of the bedrooms.