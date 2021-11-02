Property of the week: Four bedroom detached house in Newtongrange

The stunning kitchen at Kingsfield Drive.

Immaculately-presented and spacious, 49 Kingsfield Drive is currently on the market at offers over £375,000.

The property features an entrance hallway, living room, dining/kitchen, utility room, four flexible bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, a jack 'n' jill shower room, a family bathroom and a ground-floor WC.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Mov8 Real Estate, said: “This property has been significantly upgraded from the developer's original spec, and tastefully decorated throughout - ready-to-move-in. Highlights include a quality integrated kitchen and matching utility room including Silestone worktops, modern bathroom suites with upgraded tiling, sanitaryware and tall radiators.

The dining room.

"In addition, there is quality flooring running continuously for the ground floor, multiple TV and phone points, and upgraded bedroom wardrobes.

"Further features include gas central heating with dual-level climate controls, double glazing, and superb storage including a loft and the garage with power and lighting.

“Externally there is an enclosed rear garden with a generous lawn and a paved patio, whilst to the front is a lawn and a double driveway with external lighting. The development also offers additional unrestricted on-street parking and well-maintained communal grounds.”

Going into more detail, the spokesperson added: “The welcoming entrance hall has Moduleo flooring extending through the ground floor, provides access to each room including a two-piece WC and has the carpeted stairs leading to the first floor.

The master bedroom with en-suite.

"Upstairs, the master bedroom features carpeted flooring, two built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room; whilst three further bedrooms are similarly well finished with built-in wardrobes for bedrooms two and three, and a Jack 'N' Jill shower room between bedrooms three and four.

"The stylish family bathroom has a three-piece suite, tiled splash walls and flooring, and a built-in storage cupboard.”

To book a viewing appointment, call Mov8 on 0131 202 5444.

The living room.

One of the smaller bedrooms.

Another bedroom.

49 Kingsfield Drive, Newtongrange.

The bathroom.