Reserve a Taylor Wimpey Midlothian home in October and get more for your move

Taylor Wimpey showhome at Pentland Green.

For reservations on selected new homes at two developments in Midlothian during October 2021, buyers will receive appliances, flooring throughout, LBTT paid, as well as a £2,000 Mastercard voucher on legal completion.

Buyers at Greenlaw Mill in Penicuik and Pentland View in Bilson must reserve and legally complete by October 31 to receive this offer.

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We have an impressive choice of new four and five bedroom detached homes for sale in Penicuik and Bilston, that will be ready to move into before Christmas.

“This offer for buyers to reserve and move now is a great opportunity to make their house purchase decision before the busy Christmas period sets in, and then sit-back and relax and look forward to how much more space, as well as stress-free living in their new home will offer.

“Buying a new home at a fixed price, is also an added advantage for buyers who need to build in more certainty around their plans. It avoids the disappointment of losing out on an ‘offers over’ property in the second-hand market, and it allows buyers to effectively manage their budgets and timescales.

“While there is high demand from buyers throughout the market, it’s a great time to check out the local area and see how much more Midlothian could offer buyers considering their next move.”