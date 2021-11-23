Six bedroom Rosewell home on the market

Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a large six bedroom detached family home in Rosewell.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 5:00 am
The living room.

The property at 35 Lindsay Circus is currently on the market at offers over £470,000. The home features a modern, well-equipped kitchen, five generous bedrooms and one home office/sixth bedroom, two en-suite shower rooms and two dressing rooms, as well as one three-piece bathroom.

It also includes a spacious living room and versatile dining/family room, a utility/laundry room and alayroom/workshop, a mature and private, landscaped garden and a multi-car driveway.

Speaking about the Rosewell property, a spokesperson for selling agent Stuart & Stuart said: “This spacious detached house, on a secluded corner plot, boasts five/six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and impressive reception space, in addition to a large, mature and exceptionally private, landscaped garden and a multi-car driveway.

Dining room.

“Set quietly back from the road, the property offers instant kerb appeal, and opens into a double-height entrance hall which is spacious, airy, and flooded with natural light.

"Accompanied by built-in storage and a WC, the welcoming area flows into a dual-aspect living room on the left. Arranged around a multi-fuel stove and enriched by warmly-toned timber flooring, the versatile reception room exudes comfort and elegance and opens, via French doors, onto the mature and private garden.

"In the kitchen, light-wood cabinetry is supplemented by an expanse of downlit workspace and equipped with a range cooker, an American-style fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, whilst an adjoining utility room, with garden access, accommodates a washing machine and space for a dryer.

"A home office offers alternative use as a sixth bedroom.

Bedroom 2.

“Leading off a gallery landing, with storage, upstairs, two generously-proportioned double bedrooms enjoy the luxury of a spacious en-suite shower room, with vanity storage, and a dressing room, whilst the three remaining double bedrooms have built-in storage.

"A good-sized three-piece family bathroom completes the accommodation, with gas central heating and double glazing throughout.”

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Externally, the home enjoys a delightful, mature and private garden, landscaped to feature a manicured lawn, established trees and shrubs and a vast, paved patio.

"An attached single garage has been converted to include a playroom/workshop and a storage area, whilst a front, mono-blocked driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles.”

35 Lindsay Circus, Rosewell.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2981.

35 Lindsay Circus, Rosewell
The kitchen.
Master bedroom.
The back garden.
