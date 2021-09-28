Spacious family home in Auchendinny with four double bedrooms for sale

This large detached villa in Auchendinny is now on the market.

The home at 24 Old Dalmore Path features gas central heating, double glazing, an additional family room as well as a traditional living room, four double bedrooms and a double driveway leading to a double garage, and is currently on the market at offers over £390,000.

The property also features a family bathroom, a shower room and an additional toilet.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Gillespie MacAndrew said: “This is a fabulous detached villa situated within a sought after modern development built by Miller Homes, on the site of the Old Dalmore Mill, in the popular village of Auchendinny in Midlothian.

The kitchen, inside 24 Old Dalmore Path, Auchendinny, Penicuik.

"The property would make a fantastic family home in an idyllic location and overlooks the Glencorse Burn which runs to the River North Esk.

"The move-in accommodation comprises: reception hall with storage underneath the stairs, an attractive living room, a formal dining room and a breakfasting kitchen with appliances.

"There is also a utility room, a family room/bedroom five with French doors to rear, and a downstairs shower room. There is also an upper landing with storage.

"The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. While there is a further double bedroom with fitted storage and an en-suite shower room. There are two further bedrooms, a study and a family bathroom with shower.

24 Old Dalmore Path, Auchendinny, Penicuik.

"There is a private garden to front, garden areas to the side, beautifully maintained enclosed garden at rear, and a double driveway leading to a double garage at rear.”

To book a viewing at this Auchendinny property, go to https://espc.com/property/24-old-dalmore-path-auchendinny-penicuik-eh26-0nf/36039769?sid=420406.

The bathroom.

The living room.

The rear garden.

One of the bedrooms.

The study.

One of the bedrooms.

The family room.