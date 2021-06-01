Stunning Cousland detached villa on the market

Airybank, Quarrybank, Cousland.

Airybank, Quarrybank, Cousland is currently on the market at offers over £950,000. The incredible property also features a balcony from the master bedroom with stunning views, high specification lighting, an independent annexe, integrated Sonos sound system with zoned audio control panels, striking solid oak flooring and porcelain tiled floors.

A spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “To the front of the house lie the two formal reception rooms, a drawing room accessed through double doors, featuring an elegant recessed gas fire with marble surround and dual aspect views including a delightful aspect through mature tress to the coast; and the dining room, again currently with delightful views and recessed gas fire.

"A more informal sitting room and family/playroom located in either wing of the house provide direct access to the garden via double glazed doors. The kitchen/ breakfast room is a light and spacious room opening directly into both the dining room and sitting room and fitted with striking contemporary units incorporating a breakfast bar and a full complement of Neff integrated appliances as well as an Admiral American fridge/freezer.

"A study, shower room, two cloakrooms, two utility cupboards and a large under stair storage cupboard complete the accommodation on this floor. A beautiful oak split staircase ascends to the first floor landing and the bedroom accommodation.

"The master bedroom suite benefits from a dressing room fitted with extensive shelved and hanging space and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with double bath, twin sinks, and generously proportioned steam shower cubicle.

"There are four further double bedrooms, two of which share a ‘Jack and Jill’ shower room while the remaining two are served by a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

"A spiral staircase rises to the top floor and a spectacular 27ft Home Cinema room with HD technology.

"The annexe consists of an open plan sitting room/kitchen/dining room, double bedroom and bathroom.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.

