Three bedroom Bonnyrigg home perfect for a family

The living room at 12 Eskdale Drive, Bonnyrigg.

The spacious home at 12 Eskdale Drive is tastefully decorated throughout with modern decor and includes extensive garden space as well as a private driveway.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Mov8 said: “This is a tastefully presented, three-bedroom, end-terrace family home, set on a generous corner plot.

“It comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, three double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

One of the three bedrooms.

“Highlights include a quality fitted kitchen, generous room sizes, contemporary flooring, and a stylish modern bathroom suite.

"In addition, there is gas central heating, double glazing, and good storage provision including a loft.

“The welcoming reception hall gives access to both public rooms and to the carpeted stairway, and has ample space for freestanding storage and outerwear.

"Set to the front, the spacious living room includes carpeted flooring, plain coving, and a wall-mount TV point.

The kitchen.

"Rear-facing, a bright kitchen and dining room has wood-effect flooring, recessed spot lighting, and gives further access to a rear hall with a built-in store and a door leading out to the side garden.

"The kitchen itself is fitted with modern units, wood-effect worktops with a matching upstand, a Belfast-style ceramic sink, and an integrated fridge/freezer, double oven and a five-ring ceramic hob.

“Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms are set on the first floor, with carpeted flooring for bedrooms one and two. A stylish bathroom has a rear-facing window and includes a shower head fitting over the bath, fully-tiled flooring and walls, a ladder-style radiator, and recessed spot lighting.”

To view this property, call 0131 202 5444.

The bathroom.

12 Eskdale Drive, Bonnyrigg.

The back garden.