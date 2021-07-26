Three bedroom Lasswade flat offers tranquil home and countryside views

Inside 12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.

Part of a converted country house, 12 Polton Bank is in a tranquil location with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

A spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “We are delighted to present to the market this bright and spacious three-bedroom main door villa offering flexible living accommodation, set within a stunning converted country house with beautiful views in a quiet and tranquil setting overlooking the River Esk and beyond to the Pentland Hills.

"The traditional accommodation is presented in excellent condition throughout having been well maintained throughout the years by its current owners.

The view of the Pentlands from 12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.

"The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

"This property will suit a host of potential purchasers and we would recommend viewing at your earliest convenience as properties of this type are rare in this area.”

Speaking about the property in more detail, the McDougall McQueen spokesperson added: “There is a spacious sitting room with original features and fireplace with window to the rear providing stunning views.

"There is also a lovely fitted kitchen with a range of wall and base units, gas hob, extractor, glass splash back, double oven, open shelved storage and larder style cupboard.

The bathroom at 12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.

"The bright main double bedroom features dual aspect windows with wonderful views to the rear. Bedroom two has built-in wardrobes.

"The private garden grounds are ideal for relaxation and outside entertaining. There are additional communal garden grounds, a shared driveway and parking as well as a detached garage.”

To view this property, call selling agent McDougall McQueen on 0131 253 2972.

To view this property online, go to https://espc.com/property/12-polton-bank-lasswade-eh18-1jn/35923115?sid=990219.

One of the bedroom, inside 12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.

Another bedroom inside 12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.

The kitchen of 12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.

12 Polton Bank, Lasswade. Photo supplied by selling agent McDougall McQueen.