Two bed terraced house for sale in Newtongrange

111 Sixth Street, Newtongrange.

The property at 111 Sixth Street is on the market at offers over £195,000.

This spacious two bedroom mid-terraced bungalow with private driveway and gardens also features French doors to the outside.

A spokesperson for selling agent Watermans Legal said: “Situated in the village of Newtongrange, close to open green spaces and public transport links, this well-presented, two-bedroom, mid-terrace bungalow represents an ideal home for downsizers, young families, and commuting professionals.

Bedroom 1

"The spacious, light-filled property offers a relaxed lifestyle, within easy reach of the countryside, yet still with a swift commute into Edinburgh city centre.

"It boasts a large living/dining room, a bright kitchen, a modern conservatory, and a four-piece bathroom, as well as a south-facing garden and a gated driveway.”

Stepping inside the property, the selling agent added: “Nestled behind a handy porch, the home's front door opens into a vestibule leading into a central hall.

"To the right is the south-facing living/dining room, which is attractively presented in a neutral palette paired with a hardwood floor.

The lounge.

"The bright and airy kitchen is next door, fitted with ample cabinet storage and excellent worktop space.

"A modern conservatory, with a south-facing aspect and French doors to outside, sits just off the kitchen, providing a sunny space for relaxing and dining whilst soaking up the garden ambience.

“Located to the front and rear, respectively, bedrooms one and two are both generously proportioned doubles.

"Finishing the home is a large four-piece bathroom, comprised of a corner bathtub, a separate shower cubicle, a pedestal washbasin, and a back-to-the-wall toilet.

Bedroom 2.

“In addition to a low-maintenance front garden, the home has a well-kept garden to the south-facing rear, which captures all-day sun and offers a patio for alfresco dining and lawns with planting borders. “There is also a gated rear driveway for secure parking.”

Viewing by appointment, contact Watermans Legal on 0131 253 2959 or email: [email protected]

The kitchen.

The conservatory.

The bathroom.