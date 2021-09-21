Unique one bedroom detached Loanhead house for sale

This unique one bedroom detached home in Loanhead is on the market.

The house at 8 Muirfield Gardens is currently on the market at offers over £155,000.

Ideal for a first time buyer, this unique, modern property features an open plan sitting room and kitchen, a double bedroom, a shower room, a private enclosed garden, gas central heating and triple glazing windows.

A spokesperson for selling agent Lindsays, said: “A charming, contemporary and unique one bedroom detached house over two floors.

Exterior shot of the modern home.

"The property is quietly positioned close to the centre of Loanhead and within easy reach of many local amenities.

"The front door opens into a bright and spacious sitting room with a well-equipped open-plan kitchen at the far end.

"The stylish kitchen contains an electric oven and hob, fridge and washing machine which will all be included in the sale. Also on this level is a modern shower room.

"A bespoke turned stair rises to the bedroom on the first floor which is a spacious double room with ample room for a home office or study area.

The bedroom.

Stepping outside the spokesperson added: “Externally the property benefits from an enclosed private garden accessed via glazed door from the sitting room.

"There is a patio area as well as an area of artificial lawn.

"There is also a private outside space to the side of the house.

“Loanhead is a popular village with a good range of local amenities including shopping, banks and postal services, a leisure centre and a variety or bars, restaurants and takeaways.

The bathroom.

"Further shopping facilities are available at neighbouring Straiton.”

To view this property, email: [email protected]

The kitchen.