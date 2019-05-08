Honour for RAF veteran

A staunch member of the RAF Association Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders Branch has been honour by the Queen for his outstanding dedication to charity work.

RAF veteran George Prentice was presented with the British Empire Medal (BEM) at a recent ceremony.

Mr Prentice, from Coldingham, accompanied by his wife Bobbie, received the (BEM) in the Scottish Borders Council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells from Jeanna Swan, Lord-Lieutenant of Berwickshire, supported by Harry Frew, Deputy Lieutenant.

Also attending to mark the special occasion were members of George’s family and friends.

The RAF Association is the charity that supports the RAF Family by helping veterans and their dependents to access charitable grants during times of financial need, friendship visits, social events, day trips and fundraising.

Mr Prentice is the branch’s standard bearer as well as its is honorary welfare officer and also supports the Branch fundraising and remembrance activities.

He is also very involved in his local community as chairman and charity trustee of The Friends of the Coldingham Priory; fabric convener, reader and Steward at Coldingham & St Abbs Parish Church.

A branch spokesman said: “Congratulations to George. You are a credit to your family, the Branch and the RAF Association.”