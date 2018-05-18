Interactive ‘whisky’ map of the UK launched

To celebrate World Whisky Day today (May 19), a leading hotel company has created the first ever interactive whisky map of the UK.

For both connoisseurs and novices alike, the map, created by Premier Inn, marks every whisky distillery in the UK that you can visit, all offering tours and trips that detail the fascinating process behind some of the nation’s best whiskies.

With a total of 96 distilleries in the across the country, it’s the perfect way to discover the UK’s rich whisky scene – one ‘wee dram’ at a time.

Being able to see every distillery on one map reveals the distinct geographical hotspots of whisky-making in the UK, from the most northernly, Highland Park Whisky Distillery on the Orkney Islands, to the most southernly, Hicks & Healey in Cornwall.

With a whopping 1.23 billion bottles of Scotch Whisky being exported last year alone, it’s no wonder that Scottish distilleries dominate the map – there are 76 different distilleries in total that you can visit. Amongst these are the two oldest whiskey distilleries in the UK, both Glenturret and Bowmore distilleries claim this title saying to have been founded in 1775 and 1779 respectively.

Discover the map here.