Leon’s a Christmas star

The Mayfield and Easthouses Christmas poster competition took place recently, with judges whittling down the 284 entries to choose overall winner Leon Horsburgh, a P5 pupil at St Luke’s Primary.
He and the other winners will be presented with prizes at the Christmas lights event on Sunday from 2pm at Mayfield Leisure Centre.
Leon will switch-on the lights and have his poster used in advertising for the event.
Almost Done!
Registering with Midlothian Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.