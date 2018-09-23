Local groups benefit from Lottery funding

The Rosewell Development Trust Community Company limited has been awarded £490,000 by the Big Lottery Fund as part of its latest round of funding.

Based in Rosewell, the group will use its grant to builda new build community hub, The Steading, in the town, on the site of a former farm.

The hub will house a multi-function hall with kitchen, a café area, soft play, sensory room, music room, arts and crafts space, conference and office space, as well as a pharmacy and retail units, and ancillary spaces

It is part of a £3.9million round of funding which has gone to 20 groups, many of which will create safe spaces for families, children and young people facing a range of issues including poverty, imprisonment, domestic abuse and childhood cancer.

Shakti Women’s Aid, which provides practical and emotional support for black and ethnic minority women and their children affected by domestic abuse, forced marriage or honour based violence, has received £386,132.

The group will use the funding to expand their outreach service in the Lothians, Forth Valley, Tayside and Perthshire,

Girijamba Polubothu, Manager, Shakti Women’s Aid, said: “Shakti is ever so grateful to the Big Lottery Fund for this funding to continue and expand our Outreach Services. Without this funding, the black minority ethnic (BME) women and their children would have lost the only specialist BME domestic abuse support service available to them which caters for their complex needs. Ultimately, the funding will help BME women and their children to be safe.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman, said: “Many of today’s funded projects will strengthen families’ ability to cope with a wide range of challenges.

“Whether dealing with the aftermath of someone going to prison, living with the emotional and psychological effects of domestic abuse or coming to terms with a child’s life limiting illness, these projects will make a real difference to hundreds of families, children and young people across Scotland.

“These National Lottery funds really are life changing and will have a positive impact for people who need our help the most.”