Penicuik festival’s Turner Prize winners

This year’s PENFEST closed with the judging for the Penicuik Turner Prize and the announcement of the People’s Choice Trophy winner.

This year the judge for the Penicuik Turner Prize exhibition was Sandy Wood, curator of the Royal Scottish Academy collection. He chose John Rogers as the winner from the works on display by local amateur artists at the exhibition held during PENFEST, for his etching of Horsburgh Castle.

Penicuik Turner Prize winners, John Rogers and Michel Catto

The event was held by Penicuik Community Arts Association. Speaking about this year’s Penicuik Turner Prize, the group’s chairwoman Jackie McDonald, said: “Sandy praised the overall standard of entries saying that many would not be out of place in the RSA collection. John has exhibited with us for many years and was a very popular winner. Framed copies of the print can be ordered from the cafe at 4 West Street Penicuik.”

Speaking about the competition’s origins, Jackie added: “It has been going for about 12 years now, and got its name as it was donated by local blacksmith Andrew Turner. I must make clear that it is called the ‘Penicuik’ Turner Prize.”

More than 200 votes were cast in total for the People’s Choice Award. The winner for the second year in a row was Michel Catto for her painting of a toilet window called ‘Armitage Shanks’.

Jackie was delighted with this year’s arts festival in the town. She said: “PENFEST completed a successful week of events with a concert in the town hall on the Saturday. The well-balanced programme included classical and folk music. The Other Roads, headlining the concert, gave an energetic performance that engaged the audience from the outset.

“Penicuik Community Arts Association would like to thank everybody who contributed to the week and who came to support the events.”