Recognition for care team

A Midlothian care service has been recognised as being among the UK’s best after being shortlisted recently among national social care awards.

Smeaton Head, a Supported Living service in Dalkeith, which assists five people with learning disabilities and autism to live independently, was shortlisted for the Daring Together Award at this year’s We Dare Awards.

The service was nominated after supporting five of its residents to move after spending 20 years in their previous property. What was initially a worrying experience for the residents became a special time, as the team supported them to enjoy a short break at a local holiday park before planning the transition to their new home.

The awards, held in Manchester, celebrated the national impact of the charity Community Integrated Care, as well as the achievements of the people it supports and the dedication of its colleagues from across the UK.

With a 31-year heritage, the social care provider now supports more than 3000 people who have learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns and dementia across England and has a significant presence across Scotland.

Mark Adams, charity CEO, said: “With more than 650 entries from across England and Scotland, to be shortlisted for this prestigious ceremony is a fantastic achievement – this team can be proud that they stand amongst the very best of the social care sector.”