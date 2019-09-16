Refurbishment at Penicuik church going ahead thanks to Asda donation

St Mungo’s Church in Penicuik has received a grant from the Asda Foundation for ‘Significant Impact Projects’ to upgrade facilities for community use.

The Rev John Urquhart, and Gordon MacDonald visited the Asda Straiton store in Loanhead to be presented with a cheque for £9947 from Asda senior director Brian Boyle, store manager Frances Davies and community champion Fabiano Furlan.

The Asda Local Impact Fund cash will allow the St Mungo’s church hall, a centre for many local community organisations, to be refurbished and refreshed.

The refurbishment will see the hall completely redecorated and the wooden floor stripped, sanded and revarnished.

This latest project follows on from recent upgrades to the kitchen, toilets, and hall roof to provide an all round, up to date facility, for the many local community organisations looking for a venue to hold their activities.

Mr MacDonald said: “Many community organisations are looking for affordable venues to hold their activities and this award from Asda enables St Mungo’s church hall to be upgraded to provide a welcoming and well equipped facility that will meet the needs of all users.”

Mr Boyle added: “The Asda Local Impact Fund supports smaller local initiatives that help your community, bringing people together, supporting events which will benefit the wider community or supporting local groups with events/initiatives which will have an impact locally.

“This award we judged met all the criteria of the fund and we look forward to seeing the improvements reported by Gordon.”

Meanwhile, St Mungo’s Church has announced it is launching an Alpha course which will take place over eight weeks on Thursday afternoons from 1-3pm, starting September 26.

Anyone interested in attending or helping with the Alpha course, which is “an opportunity to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment”, should call Bill Webster on 07955 234849.