Visits marks town’s twinning milestone

Penicuik Twinning Association this year marked the milestone of 40 years of being twinned with L’Isle sur la Sorgue in Provence.

Association members, accompanied by the Penicuik Community Choir, travelled to L’Isle sur la Sorgue during the summer for a special celebration where they were by one of the local choirs, La Cascaiado.

Chairwoman Evelyn Harkins said a busy programme had been arranged including visits to Avignon and a local vineyard for a tour and a picnic.

She said: “We were thoroughly spoilt by the Twinning and the choir, who supplied the food and drink, which we ate in the shade because it was very hot. We presented a memorial plate to the mayor, made by potter Jane Kelly. The inscription was by local artist Jan Miller and some of the red pigment used was made from Ochre brought from Rouisillon.”

The Penicuik Choir and L’Isle Choir gave two concerts, performing separately and, at the end, joining together to sing ‘How great thou Art’ and ‘You Raise me up’.

The highlight of the visit was a Provençal ball, with a specially-made anniversary cake.