Appeal for owner after 13 pet mice are abandoned at Dalkeith farm

The mice were found on the morning of Friday, October 22 by a member of the public.

Scottish SPCA senior animal rescue officer Mel Maitland said, “The mice are all domesticated pet mice.

Two of the mice now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

“They were contained in two plastic crates when they were found.

“There are eight male mice and five female mice in total.

“Thankfully, they appear to be unharmed and have been taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to be given the proper care they deserve."

The rodents are lucky they were left in their crates as there would be little chance of them being able to fend for themselves in the wild. They have never had to find their own food or dodge being preyed upon by foxes, cats, owls or other raptors.

All of the mice were bred as pets and are tame.

Ms Maitland added: “Although there are wild mice living in Scotland, domesticated mice are not equipped with the skills needed to survive the elements and predators in the wild.

“We appreciate that whoever left them may have intended for the containers to be found but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“We’re keen to find out how these mice came to be in this location and the circumstances leading up to their abandonment.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The mice are getting used to their new surroundings.

