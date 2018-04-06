A Bold production by Pathhead group

Pathhead Players’ production of Bold Girls will be on at Pathhead Community Hall next week (April 11-13) at 7.30pm.

Tickets £6.50 (£5 concs) at the door or from Wahlberg Bakers, Pathhead Post Office and members. Seating will be informal cafe style with bar facilities.

Speaking about the play, Bob Miller from the local theatre company, said: “Although set in West Belfast around 1990, this play could be about any group of women in any war torn area of the world today. Separated from us by time and geography, their struggles remain the same; trying to maintain tasks of everyday life whilst surrounded by loss, desperation and the sound of gunshots.”