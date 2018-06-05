A crime novel look at sexism

A Dalkeith author is getting excited about the release of her debut novel next month, about a female detective fighting sexism as well as crime.

JV Baptie (30), who has only previously published short stories, will release The Forgotten, through Crooked Cat Books on June 13. In this crime thriller, newly-promoted, but not welcome, Detective Sergeant Helen Carter is tasked with investigating a murder.

Speaking about her debut novel, the author believes it is still relevant, despite being set four decades ago. She said:”It’s a police procedural set in Edinburgh in 1977. About a female detective and all the hardships she endures in her job. With sexism and just how hard it is to do her job.

“It focuses on things that you would hope would be forgotten but they are still around today. It’s also really relevant to the police force now, with amalgamations going on.”

As well as releasing her debut novel next month, busy Baptie hopes to graduate from the university course which has helped her with the book.

She said: “It took about four years to write it. I did a creative writing post graduate degree at Manchester Metropolitan. As part of the course I fine tuned this novel.

“I had it in my head for years but didn’t know how to write it. Crooked Cat have also been very helpful and good with the editing. It has been a really good experience. I hope to graduate in the next month. Everything seems to happen at the same time!”

Although glad to be releasing her debut novel, the author is also nervous about taking centre stage at the book launch event in the capital.

She said: “There isn’t long left now, I’m very excited.

“I’ve got the book launch on the 13th at Blackwells Book Shop in Edinburgh, which I’m terrified about. It’s a Q&A and a book signing. I’ve done some readings with other people but this is my first time on my own. It will be a new experience. I’m hoping to do one in Midlothian as well.

“There are so many books published every month. So I want to get this out there to as many readers as possible. I think I have got something a bit different to offer. It’s just getting it out there.”