A cut above the competition

A Bonnyrigg hairdressers recently won the best customer service title for the south east of Scotland at The Scottish Hair and Beauty awards.

Ark Hairdressing on the High Street was also nominated for hair salon of the year at the glamorous ceremony, held at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow last month following an online vote.

Michelle Cockburn, manager of Ark Hairdressing, said: “It really means a lot to have won. We had never won anything before and didn’t expect to this time. I thought we will never get this award, we are just a wee shop in Bonnyrigg. I couldn’t believe it when our name was announced. I was in tears. It just shows that the hard work you put in pays off.”

Michelle enjoyed the lavish awards ceremony. She said: “I have never been to anything like that in my life, it was like the Grammys! It was tremendous, very glamorous. There were 700 people there.

“Just four of us went. We had a great night. We will definitely be entering next year.”

Michelle, a hairdresser for 25 years, opened Ark Hairdressing 10 years ago and now employs six staff. She added: “My dad gave me the money to set it up, it’s personal to me. The name comes from my sons. Arran’s middle name is Ronald, and my other son is Keiran. It’s short and easy to remember. And it was first in the phone book.”

Since opening in 2007 Ark Hairdressing has sponsored local football teams Arniston Rangers and Musselburgh Windsor, and worked with local charities Bright Sparks, The Fab Club and the Lyle Cornett appeal. Michelle added: “We try to do a lot for local causes. Give a bit back to the community.

“We have also donated hair and raised money for the Little Princess Trust.”