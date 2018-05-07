A great call by council team

Midlothian Council’s community safety partnership is providing 100 ‘big button’ phones for the most vulnerable people in our communities.

The council team, working with Midsafe, secured £1,300 of lottery funding to purchase the special phones for people unable to use traditional phone sets due to, for example, dementia or Parkinson’s .

The phones have been delivered to the Red Cross for distribution to those most in need. The team had previously provided slippers to aid the local elderly population.

Magda Clark from the community safety team, said: “It’s a council partnership with council bodies, the police and fire service. What became apparent is that falls in the elderly population was very high and that was something we could quickly improve.

“We have provided 100 people in Midlothian with slippers which resulted in a 99 per cent reduction in falls which was fantastic.

“So we had a discussion with the Red Cross about what else we could do. It became apparent that people with dementia would really benefit from big button phones to call emergency services, or a carer, or a family member.

“We knew these phones would go to the people that needed them most. We managed to get the funding and the phones are now with the Red Cross who will distribute them to those who need them most in Midlothian.”

Big button corded phone come with both one-touch and two-touch memories, hearing aid compatibility and a flashing ring indicator for incoming calls.