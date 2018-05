More affordable homes will be delivered across Midlothian this financial year following an increased funding allocation, to £8.1 million.

Increases have been guaranteed for the next three years, rising to £8.6 million in 2019-20 and £9.2 million in 2020-21.

Scottish Government investment will bring the overall funding allocation for affordable housing across all councils in Scotland to £1.79 billion by 2020-21.