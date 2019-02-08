Affordable homes plan proposal at former pub

A notorious Mayfield pub, which has been shut for a number of years, could be turned into affordable housing under new plans.

Developers Forth Tay Residential have applied for planning permission to demolish the Rowantree Inn and build 18 affordable flats on the site.

Stating the case for demolishing the pub and building flats in its place, architects have told council planners: “The building is largely derelict and the pub has been on the market for nearly three years with no interest from pub operators or other commercial occupiers.”

Dean Williams was jailed for ten and a half years after the fatal stabbing of Craig Essen (28) at the Mayfield pub in November 2013.