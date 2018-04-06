All roads lead to local charity

A Gorebridge couple are to drive a budget car 3000 miles from South Queensferry to Rome in a bid to raise cash for local charity Bright Sparks.

Sam Aitken(25), who previously completed the ‘Rust 2 Rome’ challenge with his friend Calum Rogers in 2015 via the French Alps to the Italian capital, will now make the journey with his partner Kirsteen Hennessey (26) via the Swiss Alps in June.

The pair will head off with 40 cars down through England, France, Switzerland and Italy in a Honda Accord 2.3 petrol v-type, with luminous pink wheels chosen by a vote on their Facebook page.

Sam said: “I’m looking forward to it. I loved it the last time. It’s better than being on a plane as you see everything when you are driving.

“Kirsteen and I have been together for five years. It’s a really small space for two weeks so we will see how it goes!

“She is excited for the adventure, but petrified of breaking down and not getting back to our daughter Lucy.

“I work with Bright Sparks for Swift Taxis. So it’s always been a charity in my mind. I see the difference they make to the kids’ lives. We hope to raise a lot of money.”

See www.facebook.com/brightsparksgotorome/