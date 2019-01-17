Anger in Dalkeith at destruction of new trees

Residents in Dalkeith are angry with Taylor Wimpey for destroying around 30 trees on their estate instead of donating them to a new home.

The housebuilder started removing the 15 foot high, five year old trees at Wester Kippielaw Park last week.

Angry residents confronted workmen removing them from the land between two estates, behind St David’s Primary School, asking for the trees to be moved or donated. Taylor Wimpey defended its actions, claiming some of the trees were damaged or dead, adding that they will be replaced.

One of the residents, kitchen porter Ross Lawford (37), who lives with his girlfriend, nurse Kerry Herbert (38), said: “It’s a new estate so they need a green area. They originally put in some shrubs and trees and they were snapped quite quickly by the wind. It’s just been a bit of a cock-up.

“The people living here have been very upset and have been out talking to the workers, who have said we can take them, yet they are destroying the ones left. Over 30 trees and in good health – it’s an outrage.

“Why are they killing trees just because they were planted in the wrong place? Could they not find homes for them?

“Some of the residents have taken one, including us. The other trees could have been relocated to somewhere like a school or a nursery.

“But the workers were just snapping them at the base and putting them through a blender.

“It’s just a joke. Now they are going to plant new trees because they put the border in the wrong place. These trees would have been grown by a nursery for five years. It’s just been a complete waste of time.

“My girlfriend went over and got one which is now in our garden. When she went over there were five or six other residents complaining.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “The trees that were planted in the informal open space area in the park are trees that had been originally planted elsewhere within our Scholars development. They were planted in Wester Kippielaw Park temporarily, and have been there for around two years in order to make the area more pleasant. Some of these trees were damaged or dead, and they would need to have been replaced in any case.

“Our approved landscaping scheme for the development requires more appropriate species to be planted in this area, and we are preparing for those works to be done this month. The area will be replanted in accordance with those approved plans.”