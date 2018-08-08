Annual event has been thrilling locals for more than half a century

Large crowds turned out on Saturday to enjoy this year’s Dalkeith Festival.

The annual event started with a procession through the town from the east end of the High Street to the main event itself at King’s Park.

Dalkieth Festival

The official opening took place with The Hulk, Woody and Peppa Pig, who also later judged the fancy dress.

There were performances on the main stage , including from Fancy Footworks, Loanhead Disco Dancers, Party Dance Mania and local singer Jennifer Robertson.

In addition, there was also a five-a-side football tournament, a bowling competition, stalls and refreshments for those in attendance to enjoy.

Dalkeith Festival secretary Margot Russell was delighted with how the day went.

She said: “We thought it went very well. The comments on Facebook have been very positive. We had one or two different things this year. Crazy golf and a wild west show. Everybody seemed to thoroughly enjoy the show.

“It was very busy. All the games and face painting are always popular also. So we had stuff that we knew folk like.

“We also had a couple of floats this year on the parade. We had The Buccleuch and the Mayson’s. Each had a float. The folk on them were all dressed up, so it was very colourful.

“It was a braw day weatherwise also. It was good to us for a change.

“And we had a good procession. There were lots of people on the streets. The weather has a lot to do with that.”

The festival, originally the ‘Dalkeith Barbecue’, began in the 1960s, first held to raise funds for a new welfare hall.

Margot believes the festival will continue for many more years, but is calling on local people to join the committee.

She said: “The crowds this year encourage you to go on next year. The very fact that people are still turning out says it all. It’s in the annual calendar for the town.

“We have a good, strong committee but we are always looking for folk. Sadly we lost one of our committee last year. It’s very important to the town to keep this going.

“Thankfully, most of the bigger towns are managing to keep institutions like this alive. But money doesn’t grow on trees. It isn’t easy.”

To help the committee call 077889 28243,

