Another award for Midlothian castle

The front of house manager at Borthwick Castle was named best in the business at last week’s Scottish Thistle Awards, capping a great month for the local attraction.

Kieran Rose was crowned Tourism & Hospitality Hero at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre ceremony.

Borthwick Castle's Kieran Rose with his award. Picture Copyright Chris Watt .

In his role, Kieran is responsible for guest relations, community engagement and historic research and tours. He was commended by judges for his “passion for tourism and hospitality”, for going above and beyond the call of duty and “pushing himself for hospitality excellence.”

Kieran said: “This is an incredible honour for me. It’s wonderful to have been recognised by such a distinguished award. I hope to continue to do myself and the hospitality and tourism industry proud in the years that follow.”

VisitScotland’s regional director Neil Christison said: “I would like to say a special congratulations to Kieran for winning this Scottish Thistle Award.

“These awards recognise the drive and passion the industry has for creating an unforgettable experience for visitors and I’m delighted that a local hero who goes above and beyond has been awarded for his outstanding contribution to the region.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”

Earlier this month Borthwick Castle, near Gorebridge, was named the best wedding venue in Scotland at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019.