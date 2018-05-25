Appeal following Mayfield fire

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation into a fire in Mayfield.

The incident took place at around 2.20pm on Thursday (May 24) when a 12ft by 30ft hedgerow on Easthouses Road, which separates a private garden from a public walkway, was found to be alight.

This caused significant damage to the hedge and traffic direction was required due to the volume of smoke.

PC Paul Brownlee of Dalkeith Police Station said: “This incident is currently being treated as wilful fireraising and we’re asking for the public’s help as part of our enquiries.

“We’re particularly eager to trace two girls and a boy, who are described as being around 12 years old, and who were seen in the area around this time.

“Anyone who may have seen these three youths, who was at the nearby bus stop at the time, or who has any information which can help is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2104 of 24th May, or report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.