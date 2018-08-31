Apply now for council grants

Local organisations are being invited to apply now to Midlothian Council for grant funding for projects which are starting from April 2019.

The funding is to help community groups, charities and social enterprises improve the quality of life of people living in Midlothian.

Under the new funding programme, large grants of up to £33,500 are available, as well as small grants of up to £2,000 and micro grants of up to £500 a year. All applicants can apply for up to three years funding. The deadline for applications is October 14.

“This funding will help support local groups and volunteers take forward projects which can make a real difference to the lives of people living in Midlothian,” said the council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Russell Imrie.

“The changes to the funding programme are based on feedback from voluntary groups locally as well as good practice across Scotland. They are an improvement on the current programme and give us the opportunity to build on the positive relations we already have with the voluntary sector. Grants covering a three year period will give voluntary organisations more stability and also help them apply for match funding.”

Application forms and guidance can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/funding Further information is also available by emailing grants@midlothian.gov.uk or by calling 0131 270 6765. The council’s area-based communities officers can also provide information at www.midlothian.gov.uk/yourcommunity.