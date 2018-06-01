Ashleigh up for national award

A Midlothian Council employee is celebrating after being nominated at this year’s Scottish Social Services Awards, to be held next Wednesday.

Ashleigh Stephen, a participation assistant at the council has been shortlisted in the ‘Bright Spark’ category, which recognises and rewards a young person who is excelling in the work they do in the social care sector.

The SSSA judges praised Ashleigh, noting she encourages opportunities for care experienced young people to have their voices heard by building strong relationships with them. Her determination to improve their outcomes stems from her experience of being in foster care and she is currently a kinship carer herself.

Midlothian’s cabinet member for Children’s Services, Cllr Jim Muirhead, said: “We are absolutely delighted Ashleigh’s dedication and hard work is being recognised. She is very much looking forward to being part of the event and celebrating all the excellent work that is happening right now in the sector.”

This year’s awards attracted over 100 applications nationwide, representing a diverse mix of social services that have made a positive difference to people’s lives.

Minister for Childcare and Early Years, Maree Todd, who will host the awards ceremony at Mansfield Traquair in Edinburgh on June 6 with Young Scot winner Chelsea Cameron, said: “It is wonderful to see such a wide variety of impressive people and projects on the shortlist and we wish all entrants the very best of luck on the day.”