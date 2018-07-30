Award for Midlothian parks

Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, has announced that two parks from Midlothian have been presented with the Green Flag Award this year.

The accolade recognises the provision of clean, safe outdoor space - recognising the importance of everyone having access to quality green and open spaces the length and breadth of the country.

The Midlothian parks that can now celebrate the arrival of their Green Flag Award are: Memorial Park Loanhead and Vogrie Country Park.

The awards are more prestigious than ever this year after the arrival of five park entries which have never received the award before - Fairmilehead Park and Lauriston Castle Park in Edinburgh, Slessor Gardens in Dundee, Victoria Park in Aberdeen and Breadalbane Park in Stirling, which received one of the Community Green Flag Awards.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “Scotland’s parks provide a valuable resource to communities across the country and access to quality green space is vital in helping to tackle some of the health and well-being challenges we face.

“I would like to congratulate the successful Midlothian entries for achieving this prestigious benchmark for quality parks.”