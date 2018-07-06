Bereavement charity settles into life in Mayfield

A charity, which supports families who have suffered the tragedy of miscarriage or losing a baby, is settling into its new Mayfield home.

Simpsons Memory Box Appeal (SiMBA) began in 2005 and became a registered charity two years later. It has provided 16,500 memory boxes for parents across the UK and Ireland as a treasure chest of mementos of their child, and provides support groups to help parents come to terms with their loss.

Earlier this year the charity moved from its East Lothian base to McSence Business Park in Mayfield.

Gillian Wells from SiMBA, said: “We wanted to be able to have more volunteers come in and to be more central. We thought Mayfield was a great place for growth and had better transport links. It’s six times the size of our last place.

“Last year we had over 2000 volunteer hours. We are always looking for helpers to fill the memory boxes.”

Local SiMBA supporters Helen and Jim Kennan are to hold a fundraiser for their Haydon Kennan Foundation in partnership with SiMBA. Their ‘Under the Sea’ event at the Bonnyrigg Rose Club takes place on August 4, featuring a DJ, buffet, raffle, games and a silent auction. For tickets email events@simbacharity.org.uk. The foundation provides clay imprint kits to accompany SiMBA’s Memory Boxes, to create a lasting impression of the baby’s hand and feet. Since 2014 the foundation has raised £15,465.