Best boys and girls ready for Mayfield Gala Day

The annual Mayfield & Easthouses Children’s Gala Day takes place this Saturday (June 2) at Mayfield Park.

The best boys and girls have been chosen for the big day from the three local primary schools. Ronan O’Neil-Kenny and Chloe Williams will represent Lawfield. Ethan Ball and Amy McLaughlin have been chosen by St Luke’s. While cousins Finley Teasdale and Teegan Corbett will represent Mayfield Primary.

Best Girl and Boy at St Lukes Primary Amy McLaughlin and Ethan Ball

On Saturday, the parade leaves Easthouses Miners Club at 1pm and heads to the gala day, which will be opened by local man Kenneth Quinn and reality TV stars Z and local lass Saffire.

Kenneth, who has worked at Mayfield Leisure Centre for 33 years, said: “I hope everybody has a great Gala Day and enjoys the occasion as much as I will.”

In his 32 year football career Kennthe played for Langlaw and Newbattle schools, various Easthouses Boys’ Club sides, Easthouses Lily, Mayfield

Amateurs, the Rowantree and Huntsman.

Best Girl and Boy at Mayfield primary, cousins Teegan Corbett and Finley Teasdale

Speaking about the leisure centre, which closed last weekend when the new community facilities were opened at Newbattle Community Campus, Kenneth added: “The leisure Centre was always seen as the focal point of the community and, while it is sad to see it close, the Newbattle Campus is a fantastic facility and both the school and sports sides give the community what it deserves it terms of opportunity.”

A kiddies area at the gala will feature shows, rides, theatre, clowns, ponies, wrestling, an inflatable assault course, a mini zoo, face painting and much more.

Kenneth Quinn, who is opening this year's Mayfield Gala Day

Reality stars Z & Saffire

Last year's gala day in Mayfield.