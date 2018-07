A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after an accident on the Edinburgh city bypass on Tuesday evening.

The 37-year-old was riding a Honda CBF when the collision occurred at around 8.45pm.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later transferred to the Western General Hospital.

His condition is described as ‘critical’.

The accident led to a two-hour closure of the bypass’s westbound carriageway between Sheriffhall roundabout and the Gilmerton junction.