Bilston man named as city bypass victim

Police Scotland have identified the man whose body was found on the central reservation of the Edinburgh City bypass near Sheriffhall Roundabout on Thursday morning.

He was Craig Bruce from Bilston. The 37-year-old’s body was found near to Sheriffhall at around 8.20am on Thursday 17th January and an enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Anyone with any relevant information, particularly motorists who may have dash-cam footage that could be of interest to this investigation, are asked to come forward.