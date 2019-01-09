Bilston road traffic collision leaves boy in hospital

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a road traffic collision in Bilston this morning.

The incident happened at around 8am at the junction of Castlelaw Crescent and the A701.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian are currently in attendance following a road traffic collision.

“The incident happened around 8am on Wednesday, January 9, when a car was involved in a collision with a 13-year-old boy.

“Police and emergency services attended and the 13-year-old was found to have sustained a minor head injury. He has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries have been concluded and no criminality has been established.”