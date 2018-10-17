Bird of prey poisoned in the Pentlands

Questions have been asked after it was revealed last week that a bird of prey was poisoned in the Pentland Hills earlier this year.

Following the news released by the Raptor Persecution UK blog that a peregrine falcon had been found dead on May 25 in Green Cleuch in the Pentland Hills, Alison Johnstone, Scottish Green MSP for Lothian, said: “I am deeply saddened that yet another bird of prey has been illegally killed in the Pentland hills. Scotland’s birds of prey are supposedly protected, yet persecution is rife and rarely met with justice.

“That a protected species could be killed using a deadly poison in a regional park that is visited by over half a million people every year is shocking.

“I will be asking questions of the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to get to the bottom of this failure to protect our wildlife and the public.

“But it also raises a wider disregard for the law amongst certain parts of the land management community that the Scottish Government is failing to counter effectively.

“We urgently need to see wildlife crime taken seriously and backed up with sufficient resources and tougher penalties.”

Det Con Andrew Loughlin, of Police Scotland, said: “After extensive inquiries were carried out in collaboration with partner organisations, the bird was found to have been poisoned.

“Our investigation has concluded that this appears to have been deliberate as we do not believe that under the circumstances the poison could have been used legitimately.

“The investigation has now concluded and no further police action is being taken at this time.”