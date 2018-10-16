Bonnrigg Rose Poppy Appeal launched

Bonnyrigg Rose Community Club last week launched its first Poppy Appeal, with the club’s teams selling poppies in the town and before games.

Veteran and Bonnyrigg Rose coach Alastair Skene has been heavily involved in setting up the appeal.

Alastair Skene Veteran, Club Manager, Chairman Jim Wilson and in uniform is WO2, SSM David Thompson of the Scottish & Northern Irish Yeomanry Reconnaissance Regiment

He said: I served with the Kings Own Scottish Borderers for 15 years until I was medically discharged in 2012. I now work with my fellow disabled ex-servicemen in the Lady Haig Poppy Factory manufacturing poppy’s and wreaths.

“For the last 12 months Bonnyrigg Rose Community Club have been working towards forming a link with veterans and the club, I have been privileged to facilitate this.

“Last week we had the official launch for the club’s 2018 Poppy Appeal, which is the club’s first. Each team has been tasked with selling poppies,

“I will also, with the help of other coaches and players from the club will, be collecting on Bonnyrigg High Street for a couple of Saturdays.

“Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic have also kindly allowed for us to collect at their game on Saturday October 27 at New Dundas Park.”