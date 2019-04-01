Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Council will take place on Thursday, April 11, 7pm, at the Sports Pavilion, King George V Park, Bonnyrigg.

There are currently five vacancies on the council. If you would like to be considered to join the nine elected community councillors, please get in touch with the current chairman Marnie Crawford, by email - chairblcc@gmail.com or by telephone - 07503960608.

Marnie, whose two year term as chairman is now up, said: “We hope there will be volunteers to help with our work of representing the views of the community to the authorities.”

As well as a new chairman, the group will also be looking to elect a new treasurer.

The AGM will be followed by a shortened monthly meeting. All welcome to both.